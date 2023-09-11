School district superintendent speaks out after racist incident at Summerland school

Photo: Contributed A mural at Summerland Middle School depicting inclusivity and anti-racism.

School District 67 superintendent Todd Manuel has responded to an incident of racist vandalism at Summerland Secondary School this weekend.

Letters on the school sign were rearranged sometime overnight Saturday or early Sunday to read "Welcome back n*****s."

The sign was quickly removed, though not before many members of the public saw the display.

Manuel's full statement is below:

"I was made aware of the racist messaging on Sunday by SSS Principal Alan Stel. With the support of SSS staff, the messaging was quickly removed, and the RCMP contacted. While we do not know who was responsible, we are taking the investigation very seriously.

It is very disappointing to see such disturbing, racist messaging on one of our schools. The impact on our community with this type of hateful messaging is deep and incredibly hurtful. Our school staff work hard to model, teach and enable students to engage in inclusive, respectful practices that are anti-racist.

I know that the community of Summerland, and our educators and students will be deeply hurt by seeing this type of message as well, and we will respond by ensuring all of our schools continue to support environments that are welcoming to all, while providing supports that move us forward towards even greater inclusion and equity.

Recently, our Board of Trustees implemented an anti-racist administrative procedure entitled “Diversity and Anti-Racism” to ensure we are supporting educational opportunities and learning environments that are focus on equity and inclusion. We will continue to focus on this work throughout our district.

After such a negative incident, I am reminded of the Board’s recent support of the beautiful unity mural at Summerland Middle School. This powerful message of inclusion is one we will continue to focus on: 'you are important, and you belong.'"