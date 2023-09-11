Summerland Middle School staff post message of inclusivity in response to racist incident

Photo: Monique Porter Staff from Summerland Middle School posted a message of inclusivity after someone changed a sign at Summerland Secondary School to include a racial slur.

Summerland Middle School has put up a sign to counter the racist message left by vandals at nearby Summerland Secondary School.

A handful of staff from the middle school went by Sunday afternoon to put up the message “Everyone is Welcome Here."

Monique Porter is a teacher at SMS and said she and a couple other people wanted to do something in response to show that Summerland is an inclusive community.

“It’s obviously hard to see and we’ve had incidences of this before in the community. And I think it’s just important to have a positive response,” Porter told Castanet.

She says it would not have been easy for the vandals to access the sign at SMS to change it to display the N-word instead.

“It’s up really high, the one at the high school. So they would have had to climb up,” she notes. “It had a previous message, so they had all the letters they needed.”

Porter expects the middle school will be discussing the incident with its students, but she wasn’t sure exactly how it would be handled, saying only that they want to take “school-wide approach.”

Former Summerland mayor Toni Boot saw the racial slur on her way to the community market early Sunday morning, and reported it to police. A school employee told her that the sign has since been removed.

Boot says she dealt with racism while she was mayor of Summerland, from 2018 to 2022.

“I grew up in Summerland and I know what it's like to be Black in a super white community,” Boot said. “So I've experienced it all my life. It's not shocking but it's sickening.”

In July 2020, the community organized a car parade of support for a family whose home who was targeted with racist graffiti.