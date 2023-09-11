Jump on local Penticton summer hotspots as season winds down

Photo: @CherrysPenticton

Don’t miss out on these local hotspots before the summer season comes to a close.

With warm weather forecasted throughout the month of September, there’s no better time to take a walk through Linden Gardens in Kaleden while stopping for lunch at the Frog City Cafe.

“September is always a good time to visit anywhere in the Okanagan,” said Linden Gardens partner Ken Kayter. “[There are] fewer crowds and less heat.

“The garden is what some folks call ‘magical’,” continued Hayter, adding that the gardens offer a cool environment on a hot day and attractions such as the animal barns, which Hayter said is a personal favourite of his to visit.

The gardens close to the public on September 30 and will re-open in 2024.

“The garden is really a gift from me and my wife, Margaret, to the community. We are honored to be able to share it,” said Hayter.

Linden Gardens is open Wednesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is located at 351 Linden Ave in Kaleden.

Creperie Oolala, located at 1099 Lakeshore Drive W in Penticton, which offers up a variety of both sweet and savory crepes, will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closing its doors for the season Oct.1.

It's the perfect treat to enjoy by the Penticton Rose Gardens and S.S. Sicamous before taking a walk down Lakeshore Drive.

Still hungry? Both Cherry on Top Shake Shop and Lickity Splitz Ice Cream located at 1028 Lakeshore Drive West (across the street from Creperie Oolala), will be closing their doors soon for the end of the season, so be sure to stop in for a Crazy Shake or a scoop of ice cream, or one of the many other treats on offer.

For more information, including September hours, visit cherryontopshakeshop.com and lickitysplitz.com.

And if you’re looking for one last outdoor adventure in the summer sunshine, grab some friends and take a spin on one of Penticton Bike Rental’s two, four or six-person bikes, available at $75 per hour with discounts the longer it’s rented.

With a fleet that includes e-bikes, road bikes, e-scooters and trailers and other attachments so the kids can come along, there’s no shortage of ways to explore the city.

Rentals include free helmets and free locks, and three access points to some of the best routes and trails in Penticton.

Visit pentictonbikerentals.com or visit in person at 101-1070 Lakeshore Dr, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

And with a last blast of summer sun in the forecast, Penticton Boat Club & Rentals also offers a variety of rentals on both Okanagan and Skaha Lakes, ranging from pontoons, speedboats and seadoos.

Find them at 293 Marina Way in Penticton, or visit pentictonboatrentals.com for more information or to book your rental online.