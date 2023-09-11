'Spectacular': 2023 Penticton Dragon Boat Festival draws happy crowds to Skaha Lake

Photo: Melanie Eksal Supporters and participants cheer on dragon boaters at the 2023 Penticton Dragon Boat Festival.

Glassy water and next to no wind made for favorable conditions at this year’s Penticton Dragon Boat Festival held at Skaha Lake.

Seventy-six teams from across the province and from Alberta competed over the two-day event, showcasing good spirits and a strong sense of comradery as they raced up to 500 metres across the lake.

“We’ve got some pretty fast Penticton teams,” said race director Don Mulhalll. “We have some strong women's teams, strong mixed teams, strong seniors teams.”

Mulhall said wind always poses a challenge for the course considering it’s on open water, but that Day One of races was “spectacular” with “flat” water.

The festival began in 2020, the spirit carrying through the COVID era.

“Because I’m a fan of the sport, during COVID I came down and socially distanced. Two of us paddled on the day - what should have been - and we got our names on the trophy.

So I’m still saying we’re (at) 23 years.”

Mulhall said the sport of Dragon Boat racing is great for people of all ages who may be new or experienced at paddling.

“If you want to get faster and better - absolutely, we’ve had lots of people who have gone on to the world stage or international stage racing for Team Canada.

“But it’s allowed so many people to come out and be a part of a team.”

The Penticton Golden Dragons - which consists of local seniors and just celebrated 20 years as a team - spent the morning gearing up for their semi-finals race, excited at the possibility of winning medals.

“We’ve been getting out there and paddling hard,” said Captain Darlene Neal, who has been a part of the team for four years but has spent many years competitively dragon boat racing in the Lower Mainland.

“We have a great time together,” she said, adding that it’s “the comradery, the passion of being able to go out as a team and work hard and get over that finish line and celebrate as a team together” that she enjoys most about the sport.

The team has members ranging from 55 years of age to into their 80s, with Neal adding there are some members on the team racing that weekend who have been a part of the team since its inception.

“Being on the water - and you’ve got beautiful days like this - it’s just awesome,” said Neal. “It’s my passion.”

Also in attendance as a spectator was Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield, who said the event is “one of the biggest” for the city.

“Everybody is in a great mood, there’s smiling faces everywhere,” he said. “Everyone’s here for the right reasons. It’s just a spectacular event.”

Bloomfield added it was “amazing” to see the turnout for the event.

“Penticton loves the dragon boat races!"