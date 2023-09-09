Music lovers, rejoice: Pentastic Jazz Festival going all weekend

Photo: Pentastic Jazz Festival
The Pentastic Hot Jazz and Music Festival is underway in Peach City!
Through Sunday evening, catch musical acts from near and far at multiple small venues around town.
Ticket holders can hop back and forth between venues each day.
The lineup is full of favourites from the festival in years past, plus the latest and greatest:
- Tom Hook and The Hounds
- Dave Bennett and the Memphis Speed Kings
- Professor Cunningham and His Old School
- Tom Rigney and Flambeau
- The Dave Bennett Quartet
- Groovus (Holland, Coots and Pikal)
- Carolyn Martin’s Western Swing Band
- Le Dixieband
- The South Okanagan Big Band
For more information and for tickets, click here.