Music lovers, rejoice: Pentastic Jazz Festival going all weekend

Photo: Pentastic Jazz Festival

The Pentastic Hot Jazz and Music Festival is underway in Peach City!

Through Sunday evening, catch musical acts from near and far at multiple small venues around town.

Ticket holders can hop back and forth between venues each day.

The lineup is full of favourites from the festival in years past, plus the latest and greatest:

Tom Hook and The Hounds

Dave Bennett and the Memphis Speed Kings

Professor Cunningham and His Old School

Tom Rigney and Flambeau

The Dave Bennett Quartet

Groovus (Holland, Coots and Pikal)

Carolyn Martin’s Western Swing Band

Le Dixieband

The South Okanagan Big Band

For more information and for tickets, click here.