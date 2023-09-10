Thrilling film festival filled with the best of mountain films coming to Penticton

Photo: Contributed Banff Mountain Film Festival tour coming to Penticton.

Get ready for a local event that promises to show "the world's best mountain films."

On Sept. 16, the Cleland Theatre in Penticton will come alive with imagery and storytelling of the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, hosted by the Nickel Plate Nordic Centre.

"This event, renowned for its awe-inspiring selection of outdoor adventure films, is set to take the audience on a cinematic journey through the world's most stunning landscapes and daring feats," explains Kevin Dyck, Nordic Plate marketing and communications manager.

"From gripping tales of mountaineering to heart-pounding whitewater adventures, the festival offers a diverse range of films that celebrate the spirit of adventure."



The festival is also a fundraiser for the Nickel Plate Nordic Centre, with funds going to the centre's goal of keeping their services at affordable prices for outdoor enthusiasts and families throughout the South Okanagan and beyond.

"This support ensures that individuals and families can access the centre's pristine trails, world-class skiing facilities, and outdoor programs without breaking the bank, fostering a sense of community and promoting active, healthy lifestyles for all," Dyck explains.

