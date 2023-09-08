Second quarter City of Penticton update shows budget on track

Photo: Castanet

City of Penticton staff report that increased costs due to inflation have not had an overly negative impact on the municipality's operating budget so far.

A Second Quarter Financial Update, which will be presented to council on Tuesday and which includes activity up until the end of June, shows that total revenues are expected to be higher than the budget by 5.7 per cent, and operating expenses 0.4 per cent lower.

Expected current financial implications include:

General Operating Fund forecasted draw of $2.5M, compared to $3.0M adopted budget draw

Electric Operating Fund forecast is the same as budget, a draw of $2.5M

Sewer Operating Fund forecasted surplus of $1.1M, compared to $1.2M adopted budget surplus

Water Operating Fund forecasted surplus of $465k, compared to the approved budget surplus of $783k

Council will be asked to approve an additional $222k for the Growing Communities Fund. Inflationary increases have impacted the indoor soccer facility roof bubble and rental equipment.

They will also be asked for $246,500 for what a city staff describe as "significant cost increases for electrical and foundation works on the Fire Hall Number Two two-bay garage project."

"Of the 35 strategic priorities and initiatives outlined in the city’s business plan, 30 initiatives are on track to be completed by the end of 2023," reads a press release issued by the city Friday.

"Three initiatives are delayed in the second quarter report of 2023 with reasons cited for delays include capacity challenges, staffing vacancies and conflicting schedules."

Those initiatives are the sport and event strategy update, collective bargaining with IAFF Local 1399 (firefighters), and GIS (geographic information systems) upgrades.

The quarterly update also provides an overview of successful grants:

2 Billion Trees grant of $300,000, split equally over two years, to assist with the Urban Forestry Master Plan project

Federation of Canadian Municipalities Home Energy Loan Grant of $175,000

Union of BC Municipalities 2023 ESS Community Emergency Preparedness grant of $26,000

Other highlights include:

Transit revenue similar to last year, but forecast increased by $25,000 to reflect higher revenue for increased ridership

Building Permit revenue is 41 per cent of the annual budget, mainly attributed to reduced building permits due to apprehension in the market along with high costs of construction and increased borrowing rates

Recreation revenue is on budget at this time, but may change due to an unexpectedly extended closure at the Community Centre pool in late summer

South Okanagan Events Centre forecasting a slightly lower draw from the city, comparative to budget

Open houses for the 2024 budget are already being planned for October before deliberations in November.