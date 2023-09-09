Summerland Legion says permanent closure possible without help for $150K fix

Photo: Summerland Legion Devastation at the Summerland Legion due to flooding in July.

The Summerland Legion is facing a possible permanent closure in the wake of a devastating flood event, and is hoping for community support to get its building back into operation.

In July during a rain and hailstorm, the legion, which opened in 1919, suffered a catastrophic leak through its roof which left devastation behind.

The branch was shocked to learn that, due to the age and condition of the roof, patching would not be viable and insurance deemed it "wear and tear." Instead, fixes at the cost of $150,000 out of pocket are needed.

Unfortunately, that is a price too high for the legion to afford on its own.

In September, the organization launched an online donation campaign and it is planning fundraising events including a community flea market and bake sale on Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tables for vendors can be rented for $20. The legion is also accepting direct donations of household items, small appliances, ornaments and clothing. Those interested in donating can text 250-487-8553 for more information.

The community is welcome to come to the event, which includes a hamburger and hot dog barbecue, and check out the wares. All proceeds will go to the roof fund.

Those who can't attend are welcome to use the online fundraiser instead, e-transfer [email protected], or mail a cheque to the branch with "roof" in the memo line.

"We are again asking our community to support us in raising the necessary funds to repair our aging roof so we can open our doors once again," writes John Dorn, fundraiser organizer and legion member.

"As a branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, we are a self-funded non-profit organization. Many of the funds we raise during the year through gaming events or the poppy campaign are restricted, and cannot be used towards an expenditure such as this."

The legion hosts and supports community events throughout the year, including a Remembrance Day ceremony, charity golf tournaments, bingo, meat draws, sports events, as well as providing meals, community donations, student bursaries and more.