Penticton council to grapple with problem of abandoned shopping carts

Photo: City of Penticton Abandoned cart at Okanagan Lake beach.

City council will soon grapple with series of recommendations to deal with an ongoing plague of abandoned shopping carts around Penticton.

At Tuesday's meeting, councillors will hear a presentation from staff detailing just how much of a drain the problem is on municipal resources.

City staff receive daily calls about carts in places like creeks, back lanes, private properties and more. Bylaw officers retrieve the carts when the calls come in, empty them if necessary and store them at City Yards for stores to retrieve them — though staff report that some stores are better at that than others.

Only 100 carts can be stored at a time, and a "significant amount" of staff time is spent on the problem with, staff note, "no method for cost recovery."

Unclaimed or irreparably damaged carts are recycled.

Staff have put together recommendations, after consultation with relevant businesses, to help deal with the problem.

“The approach that is being suggested is one that is more proactive to manage the situation and deal with the unsightliness of abandoned carts,” said Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, in a press release issued Friday.

“There is an underlying societal issue at play but we have found examples from other communities that show a path forward to improving the situation, without targeting people experiencing homelessness.”

Recommendations include:

Businesses must label shopping carts with store information and register contact information with the city

Businesses must not permit carts to be removed from their premises, by taking ‘reasonable measures’ to reduce the unauthorized removal of carts, such as utilizing wheel locking technology, GPS chips, hired security or other methods

Businesses must retrieve carts belonging to the store within a specified time and accept carts belonging to the business

Appropriate fines to be instituted for violations of the regulations

Minimal storage fee for cart storage at City Yards

Some of the recommendations come with costs to businesses — the staff report shares that most stores said that carts cost approximately $150-$200 at base, plus $100 to $200 more per cart for GPS tracking and much more up front for the associated perimeter fencing.

"We have heard from stores that with all the decaling and other add-ons, carts can cost upwards of $1,000 per cart, even without the geo-fencing technology," the staff report reads.

"All store managers spoken to felt it would be unfair to impose any storage fees for carts at City Yards or charge fines or penalties on abandoned carts in the community. Stores consider themselves victims in this situation having their carts stolen on a regular basis and with most stores having retrieval services they have to pay those costs as well."

Should council approve any or all of the recommendations, staff would develop a bylaw, with consultation in the commercial retail sector and with local social services organizations to ensure people experiencing homelessness still have ways to transport and store their belongings.

“The city consistently receives concerns about abandoned carts from businesses and the community but also recognizes that carts are almost exclusively used by people who are experiencing homelessness," Laven said.

"Our hope is that these recommendations will lead to a framework that balances the interests of all groups including supporting the needs of our vulnerable population."