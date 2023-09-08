City of Penticton celebrates opening of more than 100 new childcare spaces; announces plan for more

Photo: City of Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield, OneSky Community Resources executive director Tanya Behardien and some young assistants officially open the new Edmonton Avenue childcare facility in Penticton Friday.

There are officially more than 100 new childcare spaces in Penticton, and more are on the way.

At a Friday morning grand opening, local and provincial elected officials along with caregivers and children gathered at the much-anticipated Edmonton Avenue child care centre, which offers 116 new childcare spaces.

“We partnered with the City of Penticton to build this new modern child care centre with the types of child care parents need the most,” said Grace Lore, Minister of State for Child Care.

“The local economy, families and children will benefit from these new licensed infant-toddler and school-aged child care spaces that were identified as priority child care needs in the Penticton community.”

The 7,500 square-foot Edmonton Avenue facility will be operated by OneSky Community resources, and is part of an overarching City of Penticton goal of creating 722 spaces by 2030.

Funding for the project came from the provincial government, $1.95 million in capital spending for 77 spaces, and a $1 million contribution from the Union of BC Municipalities for the remaining spaces.

“The Penticton Child Care Action plan set out clear targets that we need to ensure child care needs are being met in our community and today’s announcements are another step towards meeting our goals,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

“A key part of the plan is creating partnerships that helps create needed spaces and we’re seeing that in action.”

The facility has six child care rooms, kitchen equipment, office spaces, and storage rooms.

”Childcare is a growing need in our community and we are so proud to be able to offer more families a place where their kids can learn and grow. OneSky has been really fortunate to work alongside the City of Penticton, the Province of BC and the Union of BC Municipalities, as well as having the support and input from the community to bring this project to fruition,” said Tanya Behardien, OneSky executive director.

Also on Friday morning, the City announced a new partnership with YMCA of the Southern Interior for the expansion of space at the Community Centre that will add 80 child care spaces.

Twelve will be for children under three years old, 44 for children three years old to kindergarten age and 24 spaces for school-aged children, supported by a $2.2 million provincial grant.

“We applaud the City of Penticton for their vision and support to non-profit sector organizations like One Sky and the YMCA enabling us to increase the number of high quality Child Care services. Being able to access high quality, non- profit child care, is not only good for children and families, but it is also good for our economy,” said Allyson Graf, president and CEO of the YMCA of Southern Interior BC.

The City reports it is on track to have met 60 per cent of the targeted 722 childcare spaces by 2024, including the introduction of after-school care by School District 67.