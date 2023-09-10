Summerland's Critteraid Animal Sanctuary looking for homes for animals who need extra care

Casey Richardson

There's a special group of animals at the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland that have been let down by the world for many different reasons.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said those in the wellness program will need extra attention and love.

"It seems like the biggest part of what we do is that we try to mend the hearts that we didn't break," she said.

"We have, obviously, ones that come from incredible cruelty. They've been abandoned, they've been tossed. And we have the very sick, very cold, very hungry. We have others that have been injured, both physically and mentally. The ones that people have moved on, and they have chosen not to take them for whatever variety of reasons, they've had to be left behind."

From the strays that come in, to the ones that have been physically hurt by humans or have had owners that have passed away, these animals try so hard to love.

"When you come into Critteraid, and you see the little ones, there's a percentage that hides."

It is Critteraid's mission to find a home for all of them.

"But it takes all of us to share this responsibility to find the proper homes for these beautiful souls," Huot-Stewart added.

If you're interested in learning more about any of the rescue's wellness programs, send Critteraid an email at [email protected]