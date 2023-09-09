'Good for the heart': Similkameen horse trainer opens stables to help all riders grow

Casey Richardson

A new horse training and boarding ranch in the Similkameen has opened with a goal to show people of all skill levels how to deeply connect with horses.

Robyn Wandfluh, the owner of Riding From The Heart, has opened up her stables to the public after spending the last year getting the property set up.

Wandfluh was excited to move to the area along with her husband and two kids after training horses in Alberta for a dozen years and running a cattle ranch.

“Having a strong bond with my horses has always been a really important part of my relationship with them, and something that really drew me to horses from a young girl,” she said.

“I've been really lucky to be able to have trained with some really talented dressage riders, and also I've learned a lot from Josh Nichol about the classical school and horse and rider biomechanics.”

While Wandfluh is typically teaching western style, she also incorporates classical school riding as well.

“I think that the classical training principles are so important, and they just develop an athletic base for the horse that can be used in any discipline.”

Her mission is to help horse and rider teams meet their full potential, no matter the experience level.

“What I really want this place to be is a place where people can come and learn how to have deeply meaningful relationships with horses. I want this to be a place where people can come and feel safe and calm and relaxed and just enjoy being with horses and enjoy everything that they have to offer,” Wandfluh added.

“I love helping people reach their goals with their horses and it excites me. I love pushing people out of their comfort zone sometimes, and helping them grow both in the horsemanship and personally.”

Choosing the Similkameen to set up her ranch was an easy decision, as Wandfluh said there are plenty of trails in the area and a milder climate that makes winter riding more accessible.

“There's a great group of people here. I think people are really into anything active, and an active lifestyle here seems to be a big focus. ...It's enjoyment, to have that special bond with your horse and it's something good for the heart."

With plenty of plans in the future for upgrading the ring and expanding stables, Wandfluh said she hopes to be able to build on her riding school.

“I want this to be a place where people are drawn to, where they were excited to come to learn about horses, to have relationships with horses. I want to help people learn. I want to advance them in their riding and in their skill sets. And I’m happy to let people have fun.”

To learn more, head to the Riding From The Heart website here.