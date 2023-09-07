Penticton's Slack Alley reschedules final summer celebration previously cancelled due to fires

Photo: Douglas Drouin Slack Alley earlier this summer.

Penticton's family-friendly Slack Alley will be back for one final hurrah this season, after previously cancelling.

On Sept. 24, the alleyway behind Slackwater Brewing will be inspired by The Bumwrap, a longtime Main Street business, with beach vibes and summer spirit for the final event of the year.

The event, the third of its kind this summer celebrating local businesses and supporting charities, had previously been scheduled for Aug. 20, but the wildfire situation nearby prompted a cancellation.

Now, it has been rescheduled. The event will feature family-friendly live music by DJ Edgar Cal and Will Schlackl, a mini market, children’s activities, beverage stations, food, and much more.

The chosen charity partner for this event is the Penticton Art Gallery Children's Art Programs.

The festivities will take place Sept. 24 between 12 and 4 p.m. For more information, click here.