Crews working on restoration, improvement to Okanagan Falls spit

Photo: Google Earth Cedar Street Spit viewed via satellite.

Work is underway restoring and improving a lakefront spit in Okanagan Falls to help it withstand erosion.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is working on the corner of Cedar Street and 7th Avenue, located at the intersection between Christie Memorial Park and Kenyon Park on Skaha Lake, and the piece of land that extends into the lake.

"The core of the project lies in the installation of ‘rip-rap’ and riparian plantings. Rip-rap, a layer of robust rocks placed along shorelines, acts as a defence against water currents, waves, and ice, effectively combating erosion," reads a press release from the RDOS issued Thursday.



Work began Thursday with the removal of invasive trees, key among those being Siberian elm trees along the spit. The trees will be replaced by native species.

"During the tree removal process, visitors are asked to adhere to posted signage to ensure the safety of work crews and the community," the RDOS says.

Work is expected to extend into October. For more information, click here.