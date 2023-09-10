Junior Roller Derby League set to make mark in Penticton

Photo: via Brendan Kergin

Penticton's first Junior Roller Derby League is ready to launch this fall.

In October, the Okanagan Outlaws will start their tenure, featuring youth athletes aged 10 to 18.

Described as "inclusive and action-packed," the league welcomes participants of all genders with no previous experience required.

"Derby is the perfect platform for young athletes to develop their physical and mental abilities, build lasting friendships, and embrace the spirit of teamwork while learning the exhilarating sport of roller derby," reads a press release from the South Okanagan Roller Derby Association, the engine behind the popular adult league team Penticton Pistoleras.

"Whether you're a complete novice or an experienced skater, we invite all youth in the Okanagan area to join us in this exciting endeavour."

The junior team will hit the track in October. For more information, including registration details,