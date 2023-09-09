Summerland museum shares a look back at horse-drawn rigs taking kids to school

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society A group of children are on their way to school in 1915 by a horse drawn rig

With children all over the province returning to school, the Summerland Museum & Archives Society thought the perfect photo to share for its Throwback Thursday would showcase some early student transportation.

According to the museum, the photograph of the original school 'bus' was taken c.1915.

It all started with the 1911 opening of a four-room elementary school in Summerland and with it, the town became the first school district in B.C. to have a central school system.

"The temporary closure of the outlying early schools, such as Prairie Valley School, Trout Creek School, and Garvet Valley School, made it necessary for some means of transporting all the students to the central school," the museum said in their post.

"The first vehicles were horse-drawn rigs like the one in the photo. In 1919, the first motor-driven vehicle was put into use and then the following year all transportation was done by motor vehicles."

"We wish all the Summerland students and teachers good luck with their studies for the 2023/4 academic year!"

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on its social media, which can be found online here.