Photo: City of Penticton

An athlete and their gear are reunited thanks to the eagle eyes of a couple of Penticton's Community Safety Officers.

The City of Penticton shared that CSO's Wikene and Martineau investigated after spotting some suspicious activity and managed to recover a stolen hockey bag filled with sporting goods valued at over $1,000.

The goods were provided to the RCMP and then returned to the rightful owner.