Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce unveils annual Business Excellence Awards nominees

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce has unveiled its list of nominees for the 36th Annual Business Excellence Awards, celebrating the outstanding achievements of businesses, organizations, and individuals who have made significant contributions to the city and surrounding areas.
Businesses were nominated by the public this summer, and semi-finalists were verified. A panel of volunteer judges using defined criteria will determine the semi-finalists in each award category, set for announcement at a nominee reception hosted by Parker's Chrysler on Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m.
"I look forward to celebrating our local businesses whose owners continue to work passionately, not only for the good of their business but also for the well-being of the Penticton community as a whole," said Nicole Clark, Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce president.
Chamber executive director Michael Magnusson said he is pleased with the fairness of the final selection process.
“With investments in technology and assigning multiple judges to each category who don’t even know who their counterparts are, each selection is made as objectively as possible," he said.
The award winners will finally be revealed during a gala event on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the Penticton Lakeside Resort & Conference Centre. Tickets for the "Lights Camera Excellence Old Hollywood Awards Gala," presented by Total Restoration Services, can be purchased online.
A full list of nominees for the various awards is as follows:
Marketing & Communications (sponsored by Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association)
Concepta Marketing
DogLeg Marketing & Business Solutions
Graphically Hip
KJB Digital
Osoyoos Home Hardware
Total Restoration Services, South Okanagan
Winemaker’s Cut
Hospitality Excellence (sponsored by Travel Penticton)
Barley Mill Brew Pub
Eskala Mountain Sports
District Wine Village
Meeples & Milkshakes Board Game Cafe
Paradox Events, Okanagan
Penticton Speedway
Pizzeria Tratto Napoletana
Splash BC – Penticton Wibit
Sushi Kojo
Tickleberry’s
Winemaker’s Cut
Wrights Beach Camp
Not-For-Profit (sponsored by Omland Heal Chartered Professional Accountants)
Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT)
Community Foundation of the South Okanagan
Discovery House
Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association
Fraternal Order of Eagles Penticton 4281
Naramata Centre
Penticton Art Gallery
Penticton Farmer’s Market
South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society
Community Support Excellence (sponsored by Penticton Western News)
Graphically Hip
Gratify
IGA Penticton
KJ Coffee Bar
Long-Haggerty Chartered Professional Accountant Inc.
Parker’s Chrysler
RPR Heating & Air Conditioning
Samosa Express
Secure-Rite Mobile Storage
The Bumwrap
Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union
Service Excellence (sponsored by Kettle Valley Memorial)
Ascend Hair Salon
Below the Ankle
BMO Nesbitt Burn
Brentview Developments
Creperie Ooolala
Diamond Edge Stucco
Heena Nagar Personal Real Estate Corporation
Lasting Impressions by Amelia
Nurse Next Door
Okanoggin Barbers
Our Glass & Aluminum Ltd
Penticton Honda Centre
Red Bag
Scotia Bank
Secure-Rite Mobile Storage
Shoppers Drug Mart
South Okanagan Custom Countertops
South Main Market
Southern Interior Landscaping
The Concorde Penticton
Wish Kwok and Associates
Workplace Culture Excellence (sponsored by South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services)
Bench 1775 Winery
EDSA Minimart Philippine Products
Greyback Construction
Long-Haggerty Chartered Professional Accountants Inc.
Okanagan College
OneSky Community Resources
Penticton Art Gallery
Ramada Penticton Hotel & Suites
Red Bag
Red Rooster Winery
Save on Foods
South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society
Total Restoration Services, South Okanagan
YMCA South Okanagan – Jump Start
New Business of the Year (sponsored by Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union)
Abandoned Rail Brewing Co.
ACCZLE
Anona Fawn Consulting
Badgirl Branding
Concepta Marketing
Dragonboat Pub
Emochoice Canada Inc.
Fiesta Mexicana Penticton
Game Cave
Kin & Folk
Lake to Lake Landscaping
Nor-Val Equipment Rentals Ltd.
OKN Renew Renovations Ltd.
Penticton Roller Skate
Stillfood Bistro & Cappuccino Bar
Sprouting Shoots Consulting Inc.
The Hub on Martin
Well Pharmacy Penticton
WordPlay Therapy Services
Young Professional of the Year (sponsored by JCI Penticton & Seven Elk Shipping Inc.)
Ashley Luke-Schipholt | South Okanagan Property Management
Dayton Keddie | Southern Interior Landscaping
Derek Adduono | Red Bag Imports
Haley Regan | Four Seasons Cultural Society
Harley Elasoff | Summerland Seniors Village
Martyn Lewis | Coconut Express & Brit Bar
Paige Schultz | Travel Penticton
Shayna Laird | Penticton Chiropractic & Co.
Theresa Payton & Tyson Still | Stillfood Bistro & Cappuccino Bar
Zara Taylor | Harmonic Hands Massage
Business Leader of the Year (sponsored by TD Canada Trust)
Alexis Esseltine | Tin Whistle Brewing Co.
Fred Harbinson | Penticton Vees
Jane Long-Haggerty | Long-Haggerty Chartered Professional Accountant Inc.
Janine Cumberland | Enchanted Florists & Paradox Events Okanagan
Kristen Ferguson | Honey Toast Cafe
Leigh Follestad | Just 4 Fun
Lucas Griffin | Secure Rite Mobile Storage
Stacey Rexin | Penticton & Area Cooperative Enterprises (PACE)
Vanessa Jahnke | PURE Gym
Business of the Year (sponsored by Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen)
Benjamin Moore
Blaze King
Greyback Construction Ltd.
Kettle Valley Memorial
Long-Haggerty Chartered Professional Accountant Inc.
Lucky’s Pet Supply
Millionaires’ Row Cider Co.
Red Bag
RPR Heating & Air Conditioning
Secure-Rite Mobile Storage
Slimz Brand Barber Lounge
Southern Interior Landscaping