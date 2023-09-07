Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce unveils annual Business Excellence Awards nominees

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce has unveiled its list of nominees for the 36th Annual Business Excellence Awards, celebrating the outstanding achievements of businesses, organizations, and individuals who have made significant contributions to the city and surrounding areas.

Businesses were nominated by the public this summer, and semi-finalists were verified. A panel of volunteer judges using defined criteria will determine the semi-finalists in each award category, set for announcement at a nominee reception hosted by Parker's Chrysler on Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

"I look forward to celebrating our local businesses whose owners continue to work passionately, not only for the good of their business but also for the well-being of the Penticton community as a whole," said Nicole Clark, Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce president.

Chamber executive director Michael Magnusson said he is pleased with the fairness of the final selection process.

“With investments in technology and assigning multiple judges to each category who don’t even know who their counterparts are, each selection is made as objectively as possible," he said.

The award winners will finally be revealed during a gala event on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the Penticton Lakeside Resort & Conference Centre. Tickets for the "Lights Camera Excellence Old Hollywood Awards Gala," presented by Total Restoration Services, can be purchased online.

A full list of nominees for the various awards is as follows:

Marketing & Communications (sponsored by Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association)

Concepta Marketing

DogLeg Marketing & Business Solutions

Graphically Hip

KJB Digital

Osoyoos Home Hardware

Total Restoration Services, South Okanagan

Winemaker’s Cut

Hospitality Excellence (sponsored by Travel Penticton)

Barley Mill Brew Pub

Eskala Mountain Sports

District Wine Village

Meeples & Milkshakes Board Game Cafe

Paradox Events, Okanagan

Penticton Speedway

Pizzeria Tratto Napoletana

Splash BC – Penticton Wibit

Sushi Kojo

Tickleberry’s

Winemaker’s Cut

Wrights Beach Camp

Not-For-Profit (sponsored by Omland Heal Chartered Professional Accountants)

Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT)

Community Foundation of the South Okanagan

Discovery House

Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association

Fraternal Order of Eagles Penticton 4281

Naramata Centre

Penticton Art Gallery

Penticton Farmer’s Market

South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society

Community Support Excellence (sponsored by Penticton Western News)

Graphically Hip

Gratify

IGA Penticton

KJ Coffee Bar

Long-Haggerty Chartered Professional Accountant Inc.

Parker’s Chrysler

RPR Heating & Air Conditioning

Samosa Express

Secure-Rite Mobile Storage

The Bumwrap

Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union

Service Excellence (sponsored by Kettle Valley Memorial)

Ascend Hair Salon

Below the Ankle

BMO Nesbitt Burn

Brentview Developments

Creperie Ooolala

Diamond Edge Stucco

Heena Nagar Personal Real Estate Corporation

Lasting Impressions by Amelia

Nurse Next Door

Okanoggin Barbers

Our Glass & Aluminum Ltd

Penticton Honda Centre

Red Bag

Scotia Bank

Secure-Rite Mobile Storage

Shoppers Drug Mart

South Okanagan Custom Countertops

South Main Market

Southern Interior Landscaping

The Concorde Penticton

Wish Kwok and Associates

Workplace Culture Excellence (sponsored by South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services)

Bench 1775 Winery

EDSA Minimart Philippine Products

Greyback Construction

Long-Haggerty Chartered Professional Accountants Inc.

Okanagan College

OneSky Community Resources

Penticton Art Gallery

Ramada Penticton Hotel & Suites

Red Bag

Red Rooster Winery

Save on Foods

South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society

Total Restoration Services, South Okanagan

YMCA South Okanagan – Jump Start

New Business of the Year (sponsored by Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union)

Abandoned Rail Brewing Co.

ACCZLE

Anona Fawn Consulting

Badgirl Branding

Concepta Marketing

Dragonboat Pub

Emochoice Canada Inc.

Fiesta Mexicana Penticton

Game Cave

Kin & Folk

Lake to Lake Landscaping

Nor-Val Equipment Rentals Ltd.

OKN Renew Renovations Ltd.

Penticton Roller Skate

Stillfood Bistro & Cappuccino Bar

Sprouting Shoots Consulting Inc.

The Hub on Martin

Well Pharmacy Penticton

WordPlay Therapy Services

Young Professional of the Year (sponsored by JCI Penticton & Seven Elk Shipping Inc.)

Ashley Luke-Schipholt | South Okanagan Property Management

Dayton Keddie | Southern Interior Landscaping

Derek Adduono | Red Bag Imports

Haley Regan | Four Seasons Cultural Society

Harley Elasoff | Summerland Seniors Village

Martyn Lewis | Coconut Express & Brit Bar

Paige Schultz | Travel Penticton

Shayna Laird | Penticton Chiropractic & Co.

Theresa Payton & Tyson Still | Stillfood Bistro & Cappuccino Bar

Zara Taylor | Harmonic Hands Massage

Business Leader of the Year (sponsored by TD Canada Trust)

Alexis Esseltine | Tin Whistle Brewing Co.

Fred Harbinson | Penticton Vees

Jane Long-Haggerty | Long-Haggerty Chartered Professional Accountant Inc.

Janine Cumberland | Enchanted Florists & Paradox Events Okanagan

Kristen Ferguson | Honey Toast Cafe

Leigh Follestad | Just 4 Fun

Lucas Griffin | Secure Rite Mobile Storage

Stacey Rexin | Penticton & Area Cooperative Enterprises (PACE)

Vanessa Jahnke | PURE Gym

Business of the Year (sponsored by Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen)

Benjamin Moore

Blaze King

Greyback Construction Ltd.

Kettle Valley Memorial

Long-Haggerty Chartered Professional Accountant Inc.

Lucky’s Pet Supply

Millionaires’ Row Cider Co.

Red Bag

RPR Heating & Air Conditioning

Secure-Rite Mobile Storage

Slimz Brand Barber Lounge

Southern Interior Landscaping