Co-founder of Cannery Brewing up for province-wide award

Photo: Cannery Brewing Patt Dyck of Cannery Brewing up for BC Food and Beverage Award.

A beloved Penticton businesswoman and brewer is one of three finalists for a 2023 BC Food and Beverage Award, and needs votes from the public to make it across the finish line.

Patt Dyck, co-founder and general manager of Cannery Brewing, is a finalist in the Leadership Award category, which recognizes individuals in the food industry with "dedication, leadership, and inspiration."

Dyck and her husband Ron started Cannery Brewing in 2000 in the early days of Penticton's craft brewing industry, and is described by the awards committee as a "trailblazer for other women in the craft beer industry," with high standards for inclusivity and diversity.

"Patt is incredibly community minded and Cannery Brewing helps support so many groups and organizations in Penticton and area," wrote Kim Lawton, Cannery marketing director, on social media.

"We need your votes please, to have Patt win this leadership award!"

Voting is open to the public until Sept. 19th. Dyck is facing off against fellow finalists Kriston Dean of Purdy's Chocolatier and Susan Vann of Konscious Foods.

Find out more and vote online here.