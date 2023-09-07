'Myeloma doesn’t discriminate': Penticton woman honouring late husband by raising awareness about rare disease

Photo: Kristin Weberg Kristin Weberg and her two children always strive to raise awareness about the disease that took husband and father Jamie.

A Penticton woman is hoping to do her part to make sure no other family goes through what hers did when her beloved husband and the father of her children died.

Kristin Weberg is hoping her story will help raise funds in the upcoming Multiple Myeloma March, taking place in Kelowna on Sept. 16.

Kristin and her two young children, then six and three, said goodbye to husband and father Jamie in 2015 after a sudden and devastating battle with multiple myeloma, an incurable blood cancer. Jamie was just 36 years old when he died, after an 18-month battle that started with simple fatigue and nausea.

"When Jamie was diagnosed, neither of us knew anything about multiple myeloma,” Kristin said.

“I remember being told that it had already spread, eating his ribs from the inside out and causing lesions on his skull ... we were devastated."

His condition had deteriorated rapidly, and, within two weeks of being diagnosed, he started aggressive chemotherapy. The hope was to buy Jamie more time for a stem cell transplant that would hopefully slow the progression of his cancer.

Jamie was, at the time, a pastor at the Penticton Church of the Nazarene and the Penticton Vees' team chaplain.

“Through it all, Jamie kept his positive, can-do attitude, despite the fatigue and the nausea,” says Kristin. “He never complained, not after the diagnosis or during treatment.”

“He just did what had to be done with a positive attitude. That’s just who Jamie was and how he behaved in his everyday life. He wasn’t going to let the myeloma change that about him."

Stem cell treatments ultimately failed and, despite a lot of time in hospital in Vancouver and Kelowna, Jamie was not getting better.

“We spent a lot of precious moments together as a family during this time,” Kristin said.

"We made the decision to withdraw our daughter from kindergarten, so she had quality time to cuddle with her father. Jamie also took the time to write heartfelt letters to each of our children, as well as to members of our church and his hockey team who had rallied by his side to lend support from the very beginning."

Jamie passed away with his family by his side on June 28, 2015.

Now Kristin, along with family and friends, is gearing up to raise awareness and funds at the 8th annual Kelowna Multiple Myeloma March.

“Life is short and there are no guarantees,” Kristin said.

“Myeloma doesn’t discriminate. Anyone can be affected. Never in my wildest thoughts would I have imagined that I would lose my husband to cancer at 36 years old ... I want to do my part in raising awareness for this terrible disease so that other families don’t experience the same pain as ours."

Kristin is just one of many hoping to raise awareness. The annual march event takes place in communities around Canada.

The Multiple Myeloma March raises funds to cure and prevent myeloma through investments in Canadian research, accelerate equitable access to the best healthcare and treatments, and improve lives by empowering and supporting all Canadians affected by this devastating disease.

"The more people who know about this complicated disease, the earlier they may be diagnosed and treated, for better outcomes," said Martine Elias, executive director of Myeloma Canada.

"The march raises awareness and vital funds to improve the lives of Canadians impacted by myeloma and move us closer to a cure.”

For more information, visit myelomamarch.ca.