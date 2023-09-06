Penticton businesses join together for a fire relief fundraiser to help those in need

Photo: Contributed The Lake Okanagan Resort was one of hundreds of homes and businesses that was destroyed or sustained serious fire damage in B.C.'s recent wildfires.

Hoping to help support those who have lost so much, a group of Penticton businesses have gathered together to host a fire relief fundraiser next weekend.

On Sunday, Sept. 17, a number of local vendors, musicians, restaurants, breweries and wineries who have all willingly donated their time, energy and merchandise will be gathered at 124 Estabrook Avenue.

"Our beautiful but strong community has been through a lot over the past few weeks. As local business owners; we thought there must be something really special we could do to help our neighbours, our loved ones, and our friends," the event post reads.



One hundred per cent of proceeds from entry fees and silent auctions will go to various relief organizations throughout the Okanagan.

Tickets are available online here or at the door. Partial proceeds from the sales at each vendor will be donated as well.

Broke Down Trucks will also be coming down from Kelowna to play live music with their four-piece band, followed by Will Schlackl of Jack and Jill and one-man band Ari Neufeld.

For more information, head to the Facebook event page here.