Summerland finishes up Giant's Head Road and Water main upgrades project

Photo: District of Summerland Left to Right: Vic Jensen (Board member from Trail of the Okanagans), Ellen Woodd (Board member from Trail of the Okanagans), Councillor Janet Peake, Dom Gemmell (Board member from Trail of the Okanagans), Councillor Martin (Marty) Van Alphen, Mayor Doug Holmes, Deputy Mayor Erin Trainer, Michael Owen (project consultant from Associated Engineering), MLA Dan Ashton, Jake McAstocker (Manager of Engineering and GIS Services), Joe Mitchell (Director of Works and Infrastructure).

A major road project to fix a stretch of pot-hole-plagued road through Summerland and upgrade the infrastructure in the area has been completed.

The district announced the Giants Head Road and watermain upgrades project grand opening on Wednesday morning.

Giants Head Road in Summerland underwent significant improvements with the addition of 2.5 kilometres of road reconstruction and 1.4 kilometres of a new separated multi-use pathway.

The project also included drainage improvements, water main replacement, and water system separation infrastructure from Harris Road to Hillborn Street. It was funded through borrowing and cost $5 million.

The project aims to improve pedestrian and vehicle safety and marks a significant milestone for the Trail of the Okanagans network through Summerland.

“The new road and multi-use pathway will provide a safer, smoother travelling experience for residents and visitors, and support both the agricultural and tourism economy. It will support new recreation routes like the Trail of the Okanagans, as well as long-standing events such as the Giant’s Head Run and Gran Fondo," Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes said in a news release.

Construction started in the summer of 2022, but due to an early winter and the addition of replacement domestic and irrigation mains between Gartrell Road and Hillborn Street to the scope of the project, the project was concluded this summer.

Two water mains dating from 1938 and 1977 respectively were replaced, totalling five kilometres in length.

The district said there are now two separate lines to allow residents access to clean safe drinking water from the Summerland Water Treatment Plant while providing an adequate supply of untreated water for agricultural use.

Once infrastructure leading to Giant's Head Road is completed, an estimated 5,350,000 litres per day during peak demand will be diverted from the Water Treatment Plant, providing much needed capacity relief.