Okanagan Falls winery donating tasting fees to wildfire relief organizations

Photo: Blasted Church Blasted Church in a previous salute to firefighters.

Blasted Church Vineyards is hosting a charitable weekend in support of wildfire relief services.

All tasting fees from Friday, Sept. 8 to Sunday, Sept. 10 will go to Red Cross Canada, and team members will be taking donations for the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team, which regularly responds to rescue and house animals displaced by fires all around the Okanagan.

"The team invites all who can make it to the winery safely, to come enjoy the live music on the patio, take in the vineyard views as they dive into harvest, and sip your favourite wine for a good cause at Blasted Church," reads a press release from Blasted Church.

The winery's 7 Deadly Sins event was originally planned for Sept. 9 but has been postponed until 2024.

Reservations are not required, but Blasted Church recommends making one to secure a table.