Dragon Boat Festival set to take over Skaha Lake in Penticton

Photo: City of Penticton

Get ready for a spectacle at Skaha Lake in Penticton this weekend.

The annual Penticton Dragon Boat Festival is expected to draw thousands of visitors and participants, including 76 teams from all over B.C. and Alberta.

The event is open to the public to enjoy both Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9 and 10, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Food trucks, a vendors’ market and a beverage garden will all be on hand to enjoy while the athletes compete.

The City of Penticton reminds residents to "expect extra congestion in the area. Also, the sport court will be closed for the two days during the event to make way for the beverage garden."

For more information about this festival, visit pentictondragonboat.com.