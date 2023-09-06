Ministry of Transportation says no timeline yet for re-opening of Highway 97 at slide site

Photo: Contributed

No timeline is available for when Highway 97 will reopen north of Summerland.

In a statement issued to Castanet, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure confirmed geotechnical engineers "continue to monitor and assess data from sensors at the slide site. The sensors show a steady continuing movement of the slope, and the highway remains closed to protect public safety due to the risk of further rockfall."

A large lock block wall was constructed over the weekend to protect the highway, and crews are now working on a 150-metre-long buttress between the wall and the bottom of the slope.



"There is currently no estimate on when the highway will reopen, pending the engineering assessments," MoTI says.

"However the lock block wall and buttress will support a safe reopening of the highway when engineers deem it is safe to do so."

In the meantime, the ministry continues to maintain and monitor two recommended non-highway detours:

Travel between Penticton and Kelowna

Use 201 Forest Service Road

Gravel road (graded)

Accessed off Highway 33 near McCollough Road near Kelowna and via Warren/Carmi Avenue in Penticton

This route will add approximately 60-90 minutes of travel time

Travel between Summerland and Peachland

Use the Trout Main to Peachland Forest Service Road

Gravel road (graded)

This route will add 90 minutes of travel time

Additional signage has been installed and the routes will be patrolled 24 hours a day. Staff at reception tents at the detour entrances will provide maps and answer questions from motorists.

MoTI says graders are working "continuously," but drivers will still experience rough conditions. Vehicles should be properly equipped and fuelled, and drivers should be aware that cell coverage is limited. Travel during daylight is recommended.

Heavy commercial vehicles must detour using highways 97C, 5A and 3A or highway 33.

The government has published maps and info on the roads here.