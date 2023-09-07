Penticton residents left with serious damage to home, cars after vandal smashes things to pieces

Contributed

A Penticton resident will be stuck without her vehicle for months after a vandal smashed multiple cars throughout her neighbourhood on Tuesday night.

Juliana Buitenhuis said she and her husband noticed lights outside of their house in the Moosejaw Street area around 10:15 p.m.

"Somebody had been walking around with a two-by-four and he smashed 20 different cars, and mine was one of the more damaged ones unfortunately," she said.

The frame of the car is damaged, along with the door being bent in and the entire front windshield smashed. Small pieces of wood are scattered across her car from being hit by the plank.

"Because of backups, [auto shops] are saying they won't be able to get to fixing my car until January...We're just kind of screwed," Buitenhuis said.

A replacement vehicle isn't an option for the couple at this time either. Bee said her husband's car was also damaged but his is at least drive-able. The couple is worried about being able to take their son, who is autistic, to all of his therapy appointments.

"This will severely impact us."

Others in the neighbourhood also had damaged property. One, who Castanet has agreed to keep anonymous due to having a confrontation with the vandal, filmed the vandal after hearing a window smash.

"He just kept on going, he kept smashing on other cars on [the street]," they said, adding that clips were shared with RCMP.

"Hopefully we can just make sure that he pays the consequences," they added. "It's incidents like this that can help us try to prevent it from happening in the future."

"I think the town is waking up and realizing it's not going to end. We just have to be diligent."

Both the neighbours said they plan on pressing charges against the vandal, after police told residents they had caught the individual.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more details.