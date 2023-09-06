Okanagan micro-brewery finds new home after Bad Tattoo closure

Photo: Contributed

A home-grown Okanagan brewery has found a new home in Penticton after losing their premises earlier this year.

Counterflow Brewing has opened up in Penticton's oldest craft brewery, TinWhistle Brewing. Counterflow was started in an Okanagan garage by home brewers, and grew to earn a beloved place at Bad Tattoo Brewing.

But Bad Tattoo ceased operations in 2023, selling both its flagship Penticton location and spinoff in Kelowna, leaving Counterflow on hiatus.

Now, Counterflow is back, with its Paradigm Shift Pink Guava beer already coming off the lines at Tin Whistle — something the Tin Whistle team is thrilled about.

"When we purchased Tin Whistle Brewing in the fall of 2020 we committed to respecting the history of the brewery while driving it forward in innovation of the beer and art," said Tim Scoon, co-owner of Tin Whistle.

“Counterflow’s origination story of passionate beer lovers being driven to develop creative beers with differentiated art by Liz Ranney definitely made it a natural fit for the Tin Whistle family."

Paradigm Shift is available on tap and in cans at Tin Whistle, as well as on draught at an increasing number of Penticton and Kelowna pubs and restaurants.