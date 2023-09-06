Grant funding now available for conservation projects in South Okanagan

Photo: SO Conservation Fund

The South Okanagan Conservation Fund is now accepting applications for funding from eligible organizations dedicated to conservation projects in 2024.

The fund, which is overseen by a technical advisory committee through the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, exists to provide financial support for local projects that may fall through the cracks of federal, provincial or local governments.

"The South Okanagan Similkameen is biologically, a unique area of Canada," reads a description from the RDOS.

"The RDOS has the second highest number of species at risk of any other Regional District in BC as well as the highest proportion of sensitive ecosystems."

The fund has provided 38 grants since 2017 for a total of $1,528,791, plus $5.9 million in matching funds from other sources.

Applications will be open until Friday, September 29, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. For more information, to apply or to contribute, click here.