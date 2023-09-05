Two South Okanagan-Similkameen wildfires still burning at different stages of control

Photo: BCWS

Two major wildfires in the South-Okanagan Similkameen remain burning, at different stages of control.

The Crater Creek fire southwest of Keremeos remains classified as "out of control" as of Tuesday afternoon, and has been burning since July 22.

Its size is estimated at 46,502 hectares. Thirteen properties along Ashnola Road remain under evacuation order, and 74 are under alert.

Ten firefighters and two helicopters are working the area.

The nearby Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire to the northeast between Twin Lakes and Oliver is now classified as "being held," meaning it is unlikely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries. It is estimated at 2,043.8 hectares in size.

Ninety-six properties are on evacuation alert along Grand Oro Road and the Yellow Brick Road areas.

Residents are reminded that there is an area restriction in effect for Crater Creek, and an overarching region-wide campfire and open fire ban in place for entire Kamloops Fire Centre which includes the South Okanagan-Similkameen.