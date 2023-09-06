Penticton Arts Council annual fall auction goes live

Photo: Leir House Cultural Centre

The Penticton Arts Council is currently running its Fall Auction Fundraiser, with proceeds going to the work the group does in the community and at their gallery location.

The auction runs until Sunday, Sept. 24.

"All of the money will help fund our future Arts Matter Programming, as well as assist us in keeping up with repairs around the historical Leir House," the council explained in a press release.

"There are some great items from a wide array of local businesses and artists to bid on — you will not want to miss out. Visit the auction and help support your local arts council."

The gallery can be visited Wednesday to Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 220 Manor Park Ave.

To check out the auction, click here.