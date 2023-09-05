Penticton's Riverside Liquor Store to change to Angry Otter brand

Photo: Otter Co-op

Riverside Liquor Store in Penticton is changing hands, becoming an Otter Co-Op Angry Otter Liquor location.

Angry Otter has a collective 29 liquor stores under the banner, from the Lower Mainland to the Thompson-Okanagan regions.

Recently, Otter Co-op expanded its gas station brand into the South Okanagan as well, taking over four Husky locations.

“We are incredibly excited for the continued expansion of the Otter Co-op and Angry Otter Liquor brands,” said Jack Nicholson, CEO of Otter Co-op.

“This investment allows us to expand the number of services we directly provide our members within the Penticton community. As with all Otter commodities, we look forward to sharing our profits back with our members and continuing to build on giving back to the communities in which we live, work, play and do business in.”

The former Riverside Liquor Store owners shared a brief statement on Facebook, thanking their loyal and valued customers.

"We hope that you continue to support the dedicated team and new owners," they wrote.

The location will remain branded as Riverside Liquor Store until later this year. Once the re-brand is complete, Co-op memberships will be accepted and available for purchase at the store.