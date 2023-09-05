Penticton Eagles donate nearly $7K to fire victims

Photo: Contributed Members of Penticton Eagles presenting a cheque to Lynne Napper, Co-team leader for Penticton Red Cross for the amount of $6684.80

The Fraternal Order of Eagles has helped raise $6,685 for fire victims in the South Okanagan.

On Saturday, Aug.19 and Sunday, Aug. 20, club members put together pancake breakfasts with all proceeds going to fire victims.

“Local and out of town members showed their support," explained Cindy Smith, club member.

Campbell River Eagles also donated in a big way when they heard of those impacted by the recent fires, donating an additional $5,000 towards the cause.