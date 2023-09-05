Highway 97 rockslide retaining wall viewed from above

Contributed Chute Creek Construction Ltd.

Work continues to progress at the site of a rockslide just north of Summerland that has seen Highway 97 closed in both directions for more than a week.

Chute Creek Construction Ltd. crews are among those working to get one lane of the highway open for emergency vehicles.

They filmed a look at the work on Labour Day, shared by Castanet with permission.

It shows a large lock block safety wall going in place for the stretch of the slide.

Castanet has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for an update on potential re-opening timelines, and will update when possible.

In the meantime, the ministry continues to maintain and monitor two recommended non-highway detours:

Travel between Penticton and Kelowna

Use 201 Forest Service Road

Gravel road (graded)

Accessed off Highway 33 near McCollough Road near Kelowna and via Warren/Carmi Avenue in Penticton

This route will add approximately 60-90 minutes of travel time

Travel between Summerland and Peachland

Use the Trout Main to Peachland Forest Service Road

Gravel road (graded)

This route will add 90 minutes of travel time

Additional signage has been installed and the routes will be patrolled 24 hours a day. Staff at reception tents at the detour entrances will provide maps and answer questions from motorists.

Heavy commercial vehicles must detour using highways 97C, 5A and 3A or highway 33.

The government has published maps and info on the roads here.