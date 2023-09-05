CSSHL Western Championships had estimated $3.3 million economic impact in Penticton

Photo: CSSHL

The Canadian Sport School Hockey League reports that its 2023 Western Championships had an estimated economic impact of $3.337 million in Penticton.

From March 6-19, 2023, 86 teams and roughly 1,900 players and staff from the four Western Canadian provinces and the state of Idaho came together in the city to participate in multiple events.

The CSSHL further reports that roughly 3,908 spectators attended the event, 90 per cent of whom were out-of-town, overnight guests, who stayed more than three nights in Penticton.

And the event is here to stay for the near future. The CSSHl, Okanagan Hockey Group, OVG360, Travel Penticton and the City of Penticton announced a 10-year deal, five years with a five-year renewal clause on top, to host the championships annually starting in March 2024.

“With the continued expansion of the CSSHL, which will see 96 teams from the four western provinces and the states of Idaho and Washington competing during the 2023/24 season, the CSSHL Western Championships will only continue to grow each season and provide even further economic impact on both Penticton and the province of BC,” added CSSHL Chief Operating Officer Kevin Goodwin.

“Seeing the impressive economic numbers from last year’s tournament really emphasizes how impactful the CSSHL Western Championships are to Penticton. With a significant portion of participants and spectators coming from outside of the Okanagan region, this annual event provides a clear and powerful economic boost to our local hospitality throughout its’ 14-day stay during a typically quieter period of tourism,” said Dean Clarke, general manager and regional vice president of OVG360.

“As 10 additional teams are anticipated for next year’s event, it’s clear the CSSHL Western Championships are on a path of exceptional growth and will ensure Penticton remains a premier destination for sports and tourism, all year round.”

Travel Penticton executive director Thom Tischik said the event is particularly important because it happens during a typically quiet time of year for tourism.

"This initiative helps to fill accommodations, generate business to restaurants, craft breweries, wineries, retailers and other non-hospitality venues," Tischik said.

In 2022, the CSSHL estimated the championships had a $3.151 million impact on Penticton.