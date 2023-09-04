Lots to learn locally in Penticton

Photo: Contributed

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

School will soon be back in session but there are plenty of ways to learn outside the classroom.

The Penticton Museum & Archives is a one-stop shop for learning all things Penticton, with hands-on experiences for all ages.

“We have a Hands-on Heritage Lab that brings science and history together for visitors to explore through models that they can handle,” said museum assistant Chandra Wong.

“The Penticton Archives offers casual and professional researchers opportunities for detailed investigations about Penticton’s past, whether it’s looking at the 25,000+ digital photo collection, or the Penticton Heralds from 1905 to 2000, or many other archival documents.”

Visitors can explore Penticton’s geographical development, the “...arrival of plants and animals followed by the Okanagan’s S’yilx people, and then settlers from Europe and other parts of the world.”

And with the arrival of Fall comes exciting programs for families such as the Brown Bag Lecture Series.

“This lecture series has been running for over 30 years! It features community presenters talking about history, ecological and community-related topics.” said Wong.

Family Maker Labs, which is a once-monthly family program where participants can build things such as LED flashlights, accordion books and so much more (with all supplies included!) are also back, and the Tots’ Tinker Time (every Thursday morning) as well.

Many of these programs run by donation-only.

“Like many museums, we rely on community donations to build our collections,” explained Wong.

The museum is currently hosting an exhibit on the Ironman Triathlon and its history in the Peach City.

“It describes the history of this famous event, how it came to Penticton and some of the notable people involved in the race,” said Wong.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We’re a friendly bunch,” said Wong. “Our front desk volunteers welcome you to the museum. Entry is by a recommended donation of $2 for adults and $1 for children. At this time we’re old-fashioned and take cash only. You’re more than welcome to explore the museum following your interests, whether that’s walking through the museum looking at the 75+ taxidermied animals, digging through the Augmented Reality Sandbox, or doing one of our scavenger hunts.”

The museum is located at 785 Main St.

The Penticton SS Sicamous Marine Heritage Park is another great place to take in the local history.

Visitors can walk about the ship, which first launched in 1914, enjoy the model train set up, or take a walk around the surrounding park and admire the tugboats in the water.

Admission ranges depending on age, with adults at $10 and children under five being free.

Hours are Friday through Monday 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The SS Sicamous is located at 1099 Lakeshore Dr W.

Just outside Penticton you’ll find GottaGoat Farm, home to Nigerian Dwarf and Miniature Silky Fainting Goats.

Open from Monday to Friday by appointment, and with drop-ins offered on specific Saturdays (be sure to check out their website: gottagoat.com for more info), visitors can play with the goats or try a GOGA (Goat Yoga!) class.

Admission is $10, with children three and under free.

Wanting to learn a new skill? Try your hand at pottery at Speckled Row Pottery Studio, offering a variety of pottery classes and workshops for all ages.

Speckled Row also offers private classes for up to 15 people, with rates starting at $65 plus GST per person (depending on the size of the class, meaning rates can vary).

Located at 1475 Fairview Rd., the studio is open by appointment, and also features a gallery with both local and international work for sale.

And there’s no better time to try rock climbing than September when the weather begins to cool.

Skaha Rock Adventures offers a variety of courses from beginners to advanced, as well as private and semi-private guided adventures.

Other courses include high-angle ropes, alpine rock climbing backpacking leadership, and rappelling.

