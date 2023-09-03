Snowbirds volunteers heading south has Critteraid Charity Shoppe in need of volunteers

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Charity Shoppe is looking for volunteers to help run their thrift store.

The store helps supply the majority of funds for the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland, and with a group of their usual volunteers headed out, they're hoping more locals will step in.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said the volunteer cashier position is about four hours long.

"If somebody is out there that wants to have something to do over the winter, and maybe fill one day for four hours, that would be all that we would ask," she said.

Over 50 per cent of their annual income is generated through the thrift store.

"Please come and check us out. This is so much fun in here. Our crew that we have for volunteers is so amazing and it's all going towards such a worthy cause," Huot-Stewart said.

The 10-acre property hosts a multitude of animals that the charity has saved, including dozens of cats, pigs, dogs, ducks, cows, llamas and goats.

The organization is run solely by volunteers, who work hard to look after its furry friends.

"So if you are a person that loves animals, and likes humans, then please give us an email," Huot-Stewart added. "We would love to set up an orientation tour and introduce you to some of the volunteers around the store."

If you're interested in more information on this position, email [email protected] attention cashier.