RCMP issues reminders for parents and students about unsanctioned pre-grad parties

Photo: File photo

The Penticton RCMP is urging parents to talk to their teens about the dangers associated with unsanctioned pre-grad parties occurring at the start of the school year.

Police are hoping parents and students will take into consideration these warnings in an effort to minimize the damages done by grad parties.

The parties, which often occur in more rural and environmentally sensitive areas, come with potential dangers. Even for students who plan to attend and not drink, police say things can quickly escalate into a bad situation at bush parties.

The RCMP are encouraging parents to have what may be difficult conversations with their children.

“We encourage the kids to acknowledge their final year of high school, be leaders and examples for those who follow and celebrate responsibly,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett in a news release.

“Starting off your school year with regret, potential loss of friends or criminal charges is not the way you want to start your final year.”

Given the dry state of the forested areas nearby and the current highway detours throughout the community, the Penticton RCMP, along with surrounding South Okanagan RCMP Detachments, will be patrolling rural areas known for grad parties.

Police said they have received information from concerned parents regarding the location, date and times of these events.

"Penticton RCMP is wishing all students a safe and happy start to the 2023 and 2024 school year."