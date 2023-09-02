Kiwanis Club of Penticton hosting wildfire relief end of summer party at Gyro Park Sunday

Photo: Amuzing Fun Rentals

The Kiwanis Club of Penticton has partnered with Amuzing Fun Rentals and The City of Penticton to hold a summer-end fundraiser in support of wildfire relief this Sunday.

The End of Summer Bash and Foam Party will be set up throughout Gyro Park from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Get read for games, live music, activities, a fire truck, a concession food station and more.

Carnival-style games and activities will be set up for families to purchase tickets to play. 100 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to fire relief efforts.

The city said each activity will cost one ticket, and the suggested donation will be $20 for an arm's length of tickets. Tickets will be on site and are purchased by cash only.

All proceeds are going to the Penticton Firefighters Charitable Society, who are collecting donations for the West Kelowna Professional Firefighters disaster relief fund for the McDougall Creek Fire.

The finale will be a foam party, and that will be a free element for all to enjoy.

The Penticton Fire Department will be matching funds raised on the day.