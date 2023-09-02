BC Wildfire Service moves Upper Park Rill Creek to 'being held', continues work on Crater Creek wildfire

Photo: Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department file photo of their work on the Upper Park Rill Creek fire

There's good news from the wildfire front at the two South Okanagan-Similkameen wildfires on Saturday, as boosted wildfire efforts continue to work on their containment.

The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire status was officially moved to "being held" on Friday by BC Wildfire Service.

Fire information officer Scott Southwell said this was due largely to the extensive work undertaken by ground crews, assisted by heavy equipment and aviation assets on the fire that sits between Twin Lakes and Oliver.

"We've still got crews out there on the ground, walking the line, identifying hotspots, blacking out and mopping up to really deepen those guards. And ensure that the fire doesn't go anywhere," he added.

"We're also mindful of the fact that the weather's warming up and we had lightning sort of recently so those holdovers could pop up."

Forty Mexican firefighters joined the line for the first time on Thursday.

"It's a fantastic boost to our resourcing and it gives the local crews a bit of a breather. The local crews have been going for months so it's fantastic that we can get some more international help on the fire ground. And they're working really hard to deepen our guards identify any of those hotspots close to the containment lines, extinguish and really, basically firm up our containment."

BCWS will be monitoring activity over the coming days.

Ninety-six properties along Grand Oro Road and the Yellow Brick Road area remain on evacuation alert.

Over at the Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos, Southwell said they have been able to secure a drone, which flies overnight so it can keep out of the way of daily aviation work.

The drone will work to detect the hotspots across the fire ground and that data is then relayed back to the crews first thing in the morning.

"It's a pretty useful tool in the toolbox for us," Southwell said.

The Ashnola Forestry Service Road remains closed.

"We've got danger tree assessment and danger tree falling happening on that road as we speak, and that way when that's undertaken, and it's safe to do so we'll be able to get up in there and facilitate the rapid damage assessment and look at properties last."

With it being the long weekend, Southwell said unfortunately some recreational users have been accessing the the fire ground, even with the area restriction in place.

"So we've asked for some conservation officers to be out and about and just patrolling the area and ensuring that everyone's doing what they're supposed to be doing and we're giving our firefighters room to move and do what they need to do operationally," he added.

Thirteen properties along Ashnola Road and Ewart Creek Road remain on evacuation order, while 74 more are on alert.

Heading forward, rehabilitation will be happening across both the fire grounds over the next couple of months in consultation with key stakeholders.

"it's basically looking at the guards that we've established to contain the fire and then effectively preventing the water from running down those guards and doing environmental damage. So we're aware that putting the guards in has an environmental impact and we're going back to address those issues once the fires are under control, and it's safe to do so," Southwell explained.

The wildfires are expected to continue to burn until cold weather enters the area.

"Coming from Australia, it's unusual to have significant amounts of rain, you know, between 20 and 30 [millimetres] across the fire ground, and then still have hotspots present a couple of days later as the weather warms," Southwell said.

"So it's a bit of a learning experience for me, but the locals told me that that's pretty normal, and it's more than likely that the winter and snow will eventually put these fires out."