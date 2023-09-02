One lane of Hwy 97 north of Summerland to be cleared for emergency vehicle use only

Photo: Ministry of TranBC

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is working on getting one lane of Highway 97 open for emergency service vehicles only, after engineers gave approval for it to be cleared on Friday.

Travel by emergency vehicles through the site will take place under specific site safety protocols. No other traffic will be permitted due to the ongoing safety risk.

The ministry said there is currently no estimate of when the highway can be safely reopened to general traffic after the rockslide swept across the roadway on Monday.

Drivers are reminded that the ministry has approved two forest service road detour routes, the 201 Forest Service Road and the Trout Main Forest Service Road. These roads have a 60 km/h speed limit, with single-lane sections having lower speeds and no passing is permitted. Slower drivers are advised to pull over to let others pass.

Travel between Penticton and Kelowna:

Use 201 Forest Service Road

Gravel road (graded)

Accessed off Highway 33 near McCollough Road near Kelowna and via Warren/Carmi Avenue in Penticton

This route will add approximately 60-90 minutes of travel time

Travel between Summerland and Peachland:

Use the Trout Main to Peachland Forest Service Road

Gravel road (graded)

This route will add 90 minutes of travel time

Crews will be working throughout the weekend to do further grading and dust control work on the gravel roads, so travellers are advised to watch for heavy equipment and workers.

Additional signage has been installed and the routes will be patrolled 24 hours a day. Staff at reception tents at the detour entrances will provide maps and answer questions from motorists.

Heavy commercial vehicles must detour using highways 97C, 5A and 3A or highway 33.

The government has published maps and info on the roads here.