Smoky skies expected throughout Thompson-Okanagan for the weekend

Castanet Camera overlooking Knox Mtn sees a light haze from the smoky skies on Saturday morning

A smoky skies bulletin has been issued by Environment Canada as smoke from area wildfires will continue to flow over the weekend.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy expects high winds across northern BC, which may lead to an increase in fire behaviour, which could also worsen air quality in northeastern areas and extend southward through Prince George.

The alert for the valley includes the Central, North and South Okanagan.

The Ministry said that local smoke impacts are expected in regions to the south. Smoke conditions may be highly variable, especially near locations of local fire activity.

The Government of Canada Air Quality Index lists the Central Okanagan, Northern Okanagan and South Okanagan air quality index all at three, which is classified as low risk.

At this level, the general population and the at-risk population will not need to modify their usual outdoor activities unless they experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

Kamloops will move into an air quality index of five on Saturday, which is a moderate risk of smoke

At this level, the general population will not need to modify their usual outdoor activities unless they experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

"People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure," the ministry says.

Mild irritation and discomfort are common and usually disappear when the smoke clears.