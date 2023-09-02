Penticton RCMP will be out reminding drivers of school safety zones and tips

Photo: RCMP file photo

The Penticton RCMP wants to make sure drivers are prepared for students in the community heading back to school next week.

Staring on Tuesday, schools in District 67 will be re-opening and to assist with the safety of local youth, officers will be out reminding drivers throughout the community to slow down in school zones. A 30km/h speed limit is in effect in all school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days.

"Every year dozens of children across BC are needlessly injured in school zones and playgrounds. One injured child is too many," Cst. Kelly Brett of the Penticton RCMP said in a news release. "The following tips are provided to help keep your children safe when they head off to school."

Parents/Caregivers/Motorists

Motorists, in both directions, must stop when a school bus has stopped and the red lights are flashing. Even if the red lights are not flashing and you see children boarding, play it safe. Wait until they are safely onboard and the bus begins to move.

When children are getting out of your vehicle, have them leave through the door closest to the sidewalk.

Look both ways- this is the big one! This means to not only look both ways but ensure you make eye contact with the driver of approaching vehicles, and make sure the vehicle is slowing down before you cross the road.

Speed zones

School Zones are 30 km/h from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during designated school days.

Designated playgrounds: 30 km/h dawn to dusk, seven days a week.

Pedestrian safety

Cross only at designated intersections.

Make sure backpacks are fitted properly and not overloaded.

When riding a bike, dismount and walk across the intersection.

Make eye contact with the driver of the vehicle prior to crossing the road.

Street Smarts

Adults- remind your children to never accept a ride with people they don’t know.

Set up a safe word to be used when your child is being picked up by someone other than yourself.

If a motorist stops to ask your child questions, remind your child never go within two arm lengths of the vehicle.

Earbuds and intersections don’t mix- head up, look right and left, make eye contact.

"Going back to school can be an exciting time for young children but it can also be hectic and stressful for parents. With that in mind, safety must be top of mind to ensure your precious cargo arrive safely at school," Brett said.

"Please slow down and allow yourself some extra time in the mornings to adapt to the new school year routines."