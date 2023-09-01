Rockslide on Highway 97 falls hours before Penticton wedding, stopping family traveling from Kelowna

Photo: CTV News Randy Brown, search manager with Penticton Search and Rescue, helps escort the Father of the bride to the wedding after the highway closes

A bride's special day was saved thanks to a manager with Penticton Search and Rescue, who rushed out by boat to get her father from Kelowna after a rockslide closed the highway down on Monday.

Tazz Norris and Lisa Lalonde told CTV News Vancouver that they already had wedding guests cancel due to wildfires, smoke and the brief travel ban in the weeks coming up to their big day.

They didn't expect another disaster to add to the problems.

“The fires kept creeping down and then moving back and creeping down and we're moving back and you know, and then I said, ‘Oh, you know what's the worst can happen?’ And then the landslide happened,” Norris said.

Lalonde got a call from her brother about the rockslide, which crashed across the highway just three-and-a-half hours before the ceremony.

“I’m all dressed up,” the bride told CTV. “My brother phoned me, I think around 3:30 or 4, to say “Hey, are you sitting down?’ and I lied and said that I was, but I wasn't. And then he told me about the slide and then I did have to sit down.”

With her 92-year-old father on his way to the wedding with the rest of the family from Kelowna, Lalonde and Norris knew they were going to have to make a call out for help to friends and strangers.

“We drove up to the slide and of course, we couldn't get through. We had to come back and we didn't know how we were going to get to the wedding,” Jack Lalonde, father of the bride, told CTV News.

“At my age, I just sat by and let other people figure it out because I couldn't do anything.”

With no other direct route between Kelowna and Penticton, and given that the detours open at the time were lengthy drives on other major highways that would add on hours, it was determined the fastest way to get the Lalonde to the wedding was by boat.

Multiple offers came in to help out the family and luckily, their good friend Randy Brown with Penticton Search and Rescue, answered the call.

“It was pretty normal for me,” Brown said. “I think for them, it was very stressful and I can understand that. My heart went out to them. And I was really happy to be part of it and make it happen.”

Whisking the father of the bride down the lake, Brown got him down in 50 minutes. He made sure there was a tracker on the boat so the couple could see when they would arrive.

All-in-all, the wedding was only delayed by 90 minutes.

The pair needed Jack to be there with them, especially since the bride’s mother passed away just two months before.

“It did mean the world, especially with mom being gone; she was supposed to be there,” Lisa told CTV.

Jack walked his daughter down the aisle in a very special pair of blue suede shoes, the same ones he wore when he got married in 1955.

“One of the highlights,” he said of that moment. “Being there and seeing two happy people, united and starting a new life, it’s an experience. It was great.”

A few guests were missed that day, unable to attend because of the rockslide closure, but they organized a viewing party to see the nuptials.

“It was a beautiful, beautiful day; beautiful ceremony,” Lisa said. "There was a lot of love in the room. And it just, you know, made it all the more special with all the adversity that we had to go through to get to this point.”

Hiccups didn't end on the wedding day for the father of the bride, who was only back at his assisted-living facility in Kelowna for a few hours before he had to be evacuated again because of the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Jack said he was evacuated the first time early on when the fire spread and he stayed with family in Summerland. This time he's staying with family in Kelowna.

“I didn't expect the second time, it’s quite something,” he told CTV.

After their first nuptial adventures, the newlyweds headed off to Winnipeg to have another wedding ceremony with Norris’ family.

“The only times there's a rockslide in Winnipeg is if somebody's curling,” he said, adding that as a comedian, he's got a lot of new material for upcoming shows from the past week's adventures.

Through it all, the couple said the hurdles they face, only strengthen their bond.

“We figured it was a way to show that together, we can get through anything,” Norris said.

