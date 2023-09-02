Summerland museum shares a look back at the West Bank to Kelowna ferry taking cars across OKanagan Lake

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society A flat-bottomed barge with rails on either side transports two vintage cars in the 1920s from West Bank to Kelowna

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society has shared a peek back to a different time and mode of travel to get to and from Kelowna, amidst ongoing highway closure due to a landslide north of Summerland.

"Before the advent of the highway or the building of the bridge, Okanagan Lake was the most obvious transportation route. Water taxis, ferries, houseboats, and passenger boats like the SS Okanagan and SS Sicamous travelled the waters up and down from Okanagan Landing to Penticton," the society shared on social media.

A photo from the early 1920s shows the West Bank to Kelowna ferry taking cars across the lake.

According to the museum, the cars in the photo are a 1921 McLaughlin, seen at the rear, and a 1921 Star at the front, one of which belonged to Summerland resident Molly Collas.

Ferries from West Bank to Kelowna started as early as 1885. These early vessels were flat-bottomed scows that could transport horses and goods across the lake.

Historical records found that these vessels were not particularly seaworthy and were susceptible to filling up with water.

"The horses on board would sometimes even have to be set loose to swim to the shore!"

Improvements were made throughout the years to the ferry service and in 1927, the provincial government replaced the privately-operated service with a government ferry.

Once the floating bridge was built in 1958, the ferry service was redundant and the last West Bank - Kelowna ferry sailed on July 20, 1958.

"With the recent rockslides, however, maybe now is the time to bring back a ferry service (preferably from Summerland)?" the museum said.

Water taxis and passenger boat offers have been popping up as the highway closure continues. Private motorists are now able to use two alternate routes, one northwest of Summerland and one northeast of Penticton, to get around the blockage.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for "Throwback Thursday" on their social media, which can be found online here.