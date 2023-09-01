Summerland grappling with rising Freedom of Information request sticker shock

Photo: Castanet

The District of Summerland is grappling with the price of transparency, facing a $200,000 or more price tag by the end of the year to deal with an onslaught of Freedom of Information requests.

FOI requests, as they are colloquially known, are the right of every Canadian under the Access to Information Act to ask for records under the control of government institutions, including correspondence such as emails.

At Monday's meeting, Summerland council heard that the district has been overwhelmed by requests this year, part of a growing pattern.

"The deputy corporate officer is currently spending 100 per cent of their time dedicated to managing freedom of information requests and the associated workload," explained Kendra Kinsley, corporate officer, adding it the work is on an "over full-time basis" at this point.

An external consultant has been engaged to help with things like email searches and other aspects on the digital side.

There are currently 16 active FOI files for a total of 33,096 pages to review, or a total of more than 100 staff hours to search the records.

"When we get a request, [especially when] hand delivered to us, [staff] will try to work with the applicant to see if it if it is something that can be handled without going through the FOI process. We don't want any more requests, so if we can avoid one we do," Kinsley said.

"The nature of the requests that we have been receiving trigger the Freedom of Information Protection and Privacy Act. So they're not necessarily records that are readily available. we actually have to go through them in accordance with the act to see [what can be released]."

Those requests include access to correspondence and communications between staff or council, which need to be checked for sensitive private information and redacted in some cases. That adds up to a lot of man hours.

Kinsley said they have seen a significant jump in FOI requests in 2023 versus 2022 — 31 in 2022 to 47 already this year.

"In my experience ... I would say the deputy corporate officer in 2021 put maybe about 20, 25 per cent of her time [into FOI requests]. And 2022 was increased to I would say probably, 50 per cent, and in 2023 she's at 100 per cent of her capacity so it's been significantly going up, but that would be a very rough estimate," Kinsley explained.

One individual, who was not named at the meeting, is responsible for roughly 40 per cent of the FOI requests this year.

Kinsley estimated that the total cost this year will be in the ballpark of $200,000, which equates roughly to a two per cent tax hike to citizens. Typical budgeting for FOI requests has historically been more like $50,000.

Council balked at the numbers.

"I respect people's search for information, especially when it's operational. If people want to know more about the District of Summerland, of course that information is available. I'd love to be able to have staff serve and fulfill our requests for people looking for operational information," said Coun. Adrienne Betts.

"A two per cent tax increase to fill freedom of information requests for 21 applicants in one year, that's it's really challenging to think about as a taxpayer of Summerland because all of the other increases that we put out to our public have to go through a public approval procedure, through the budget process or through registered borrowing. And I just think maybe it's time that more of Summerland know that there is a big cost to the [FOI requests]."

"Council does have published values, one of those values is transparency. And so we do want to continue to respond effectively in a timely way and meet all our deadlines. Not only because the legislation requires it, because I think it's a value of council," noted Coun. Marty Van Alphen.

"But at the end of the day, sometimes the system can be open to abuse by certain one or two or three individuals in periods of time, which really drive our time and expenditures ... if it's going to be a continued trend, we'll have to see budgetary increase in order to facilitate our staff capacity on this or to employ more third party support for us to meet our timelines as they are legislated timelines."

Council received the information to ponder and potentially revisit at a future meeting.