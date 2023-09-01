Evacuation alerts. orders remain in place due to two South Okanagan-Similkameen wildfires

Photo: RDOS EOC The Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place relating to the Crater Creek wildfire and Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

The Crater Creek fire has been burning since mid-July, though it did not prompt evacuations until early August, when it saw a sudden jump in aggression.

Thirteen properties along Ashnola Road and Ewart Creek Road remain on evacuation order, while 74 more are on alert.

BC Wildfire Service and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure are continuing to assess the area for safety hazards, before allowing evacuees to return.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has conducted aerial assessments of properties in the area, finding some damage and destruction. They are in the process of notifying property owners.

Any property owners in the area curious about the condition of their structures can call the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre at 250-490-4225 for more information and support.

The Crater Creek wildfire is currently estimated at 46,500 hectares in size, and is classed as "out of control."

Nearby between Twin Lakes and Oliver, the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire also remains out of control.

Ninety-six properties along Grand Oro Road and the Yellow Brick Road area remain on evacuation alert.

Danger trees remain a focus for ground crews, who are working on felling them to make the area safe.

Recent weather patterns, including rain, have helped firefighters, though the public is reminded that the fire grounds are dangerous and crews need space to do their work. Recreational activities, including dirt biking, should not be conducted within the established grounds of either fire.

Firefighters will continue to look for hotspots and extinguish them over the coming days.