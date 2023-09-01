Highway 97 remains closed; detours fully operational

Photo: Contributed

Highway 97 remains fully closed just north of Summerland as crews deal with a major landslide.

Private motorists are now able to use two alternate routes, one northwest of Summerland and one northeast of Penticton, to get around the blockage.

The 201 Forest Service Road and the Trout Main Forest Service Road are now being graded and monitored by MoTI.

Photo: MoTI

Both routes utilize unpaved roads and include weight restrictions of 14,600 kg or less along with a 60 km/h speed limit. Speeds will be reduced in single lane sections — drivers should watch for traffic control and heavy equipment.

Directional signage has now been installed and the government has published maps of the roads here.

There is no passing allowed on either route, drivers should pull over to let others pass.

Commercial vehicles must use Hwys 97C, 5A, 3 or Hwy 33.