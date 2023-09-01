Highway 97 remains closed as engineers continue to assess unstable slope

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 5 p.m.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said sensors monitoring the movement of the slope at the site of Monday's rockfall continue to show movement above Highway 97.

Highway 97 north of Summerland will remain closed during the long weekend.

Geotechnical engineers are working to collect more instrumentation data throughout the weekend to get a clearer picture of the condition of the slope and the risk of further rockfalls.

The ministry said there is currently no estimate of when the highway can be safely reopened to general traffic, however, engineers have given approval for one lane of Highway 97 to be cleared for use by emergency vehicles only.

"Travel by emergency vehicles through the site will take place under specific site safety protocols. No other traffic will be permitted due to the ongoing safety risk."

Reports from the ministry state that traffic is moving well on two forest service road detour routes that were approved for travel on Thursday afternoon.

MoTI crews will be working throughout the weekend to do further grading and dust control work on the gravel roads.

To make the detour routes safer, additional signage has been installed and the routes will be patrolled 24 hours a day.

MoTI said staff will be present at reception tents at the detour entrances and will provide maps and answer questions from motorists.

Drivers are reminded that the detour routes are unpaved and will add as much as 90 minutes of travel time to their drive.

Cellphone coverage is limited.

Drivers are advised to fuel up or charge up their vehicles, bring food, water and extra supplies, and be aware that driving conditions can change quickly. Drivers are also encouraged to plan trips during daylight and drive with caution.

The ministry said further updates will be provided after the long weekend, pending the results of the engineering assessment.

ORIGINAL: 9:56 a.m.

Highway 97 remains fully closed just north of Summerland as crews deal with a major landslide.

Private motorists are now able to use two alternate routes, one northwest of Summerland and one northeast of Penticton, to get around the blockage.

The 201 Forest Service Road and the Trout Main Forest Service Road are now being graded and monitored by MoTI.

Photo: MoTI

Both routes utilize unpaved roads and include weight restrictions of 14,600 kg or less along with a 60 km/h speed limit. Speeds will be reduced in single lane sections — drivers should watch for traffic control and heavy equipment.

Directional signage has now been installed and the government has published maps of the roads here.

There is no passing allowed on either route, drivers should pull over to let others pass.

Commercial vehicles must use Hwys 97C, 5A, 3 or Hwy 33.