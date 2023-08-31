Stolen car found in Kaleden, thieves on the lam

Photo: Castanet

Penticton RCMP are asking the public to keep a lookout for any suspicious activity, after two men found asleep in a stolen vehicle successfully ran away from officers on Wednesday.

Police received a report at approximately 8:30 a.m. from a concerned resident on Partington Road in Kaleden. The resident reported a suspicious vehicle parked with its lights on at the end of the road.



Upon arrival, RCMP said they discovered a red 1990 Mazda Miata with two men asleep inside. It was determined that the vehicle had been stolen from Penticton on Monday.



The officer put in a call for additional backup and while he waited for support, the two men woke up and drove the vehicle further up Partington Road.

"Despite immediate patrols, the suspects managed to abandon the vehicle in the driveway of a local residence on Partington Road before fleeing the scene," said Cst. James Grandy in an RCMP press release Thursday.



Police Dog Services were called in. to help located the suspect and officers searched the surrounding areas of Partington Road and White Lake Road.

However, after an extensive search, the suspects remain at large.



RCMP preformed a subsequent search of the abandoned Mazda Miata , where they found a modified single-shot .22 calibre pistol which was found concealed under the driver's seat.



The RCMP are encouraging the public to continue to report suspicious activity. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and anyone with information are being asked to contact the Penticton department at 250-492-4300.

