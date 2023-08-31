Penticton memorial unveiled to those lost to overdose crisis; a place for survivors to 'share their grief'

Casey Richardson

The Penticton community gathered to mark a somber moment Thursday morning, unveiling a memorial bench designed to provide a place of solitude to remember those lost to the ongoing overdose crisis.

The bench was an initiative from local hero Gord Portman who has dedicated his sober life to helping the community. Members of Moms Stop the Harm, Mayor Julius Bloomfield and Portman spoke at the ceremony, highlighting the importance of the bench unveiling on International Overdose Awareness Day.

Portman wanted to create a place to commemorate lives lost to the overdose crisis. As someone who previously struggled with addiction for nearly two decades, Portman changed his life after seeing his image in a local news publication, realizing it was time to get help.

Portman entered into a program at Discovery House, a local non-profit society dedicated to helping men recover from alcohol and drug issues. Then, he began volunteering for 20 to 30 hours each week on outreach.

He also became a peer volunteer and outreach worker with Interior Health.

Last June, Portman made an emotional pitch to City of Penticton council to build the bench, which ended up turning into so much more.

In just two short weeks, council approved the bench and pitched in the balance of the cost of the bench.

“It was one of the quickest decisions we've ever made, to join in a partnership and create a space for reminiscing, an area for family to come and friends to come and recall better times,” Julius said to the crowd on Thursday.

“So here we have a seat that provides a place for solitude and contemplation and acts as a visual prompt, that the impact of toxic drug use goes beyond just the individual who uses them. It affects everybody.”

The installation features a bench with an interlocking design that represents the woven fabric of a community. An empty space in the middle, and separate seating, symbolize the isolation and loneliness of those struggling with addiction.

Jill Martens from Moms Stop the Harm, said last year when she read Portman’s post on Facebook about raising $10,000 for a memorial bench, she thought to herself, “Good luck with that.”

“Gord, you proved me wrong,” she said. “This is a perfect example of the power of positive thinking, compassion for others and reverence for life.”

“Gord, I know that you have lost many, many friends, people who are like brothers and sisters to you, your chosen family. It is my hope that people will sit here to love, honour and remember their loved ones, and perhaps meet other people and share their grief and thus lighten each other's load.”

When Portman started this project, he said he had lost 104 friends to overdose. Now it’s up to 127.

Portman thanked everyone for taking the time to come out and support the memorial bench project.

“It is a day to remember loved ones who have died from overdose and acknowledge the grief of the families and friends left behind. I dedicate this bench to the City of Penticton and all of the lives that we have lost to unregulated and toxic drug supply,” he said.

Portman said he started this bench project because he lost his best friend Brad.

“Brad was eight months clean sober and he relapsed in the Walmart bathrooms and he died. He was number one on the waitlist to get into recovery. And he was on that waitlist number one for a long time but [they] didn't have a bed for him.”

Portman added that, thanks to support and help from his friend and city councillor James Miller, he was able to present the project to the city.

“It's a sad day that we had to be here today. But I'm so happy that the City of Penticton came together to remember all the people who lost the fight and will never be forgotten.”

The bench unveiling was followed by an event held in Gyro Park with activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.